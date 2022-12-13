Joan DiMeglio, 81, of Swanzey, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022.
Born in Keene on April 20, 1941, she was the daughter of Elmer and Edith Brandt. She grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School.
Graduating with a teaching degree from Keene State College, she worked as a teacher at the Chesterfield Central School in Chesterfield. She retired from teaching and became a drug and alcohol counselor in 1982. She graduated in 1992 with a master’s degree in social work from Springfield College. She worked at Spofford Hall and the Boscawen Drug and Alcohol Center for many years. Joan had 41 years of continuous sobriety. In those years, she helped many others enter drug and alcohol treatment facilities and maintain sobriety. That was her life’s passion. She was sponsor, mentor, councilor and trusted friend.
She loved to take long walks at Ashuelot River Park in Keene with close friends and to spend vacations on the beaches and lakes in and outside her home state. She cherished her time spent with family, friends and respected colleagues and clients.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mike DiMeglio; her sons: Brian Scovin; Vincent DiMeglio and his wife, Robin; and Joseph DiMeglio; her daughters: Nicole Hurst; Ann Marie Romero and her husband, Roberto; and Angel DeFlorio and her husband, John; her grandchildren: Brittany, Christina, Justina, Sean, Jessica, Michael, Danielle, Angelina and Marie; her great-grandchildren: Alani, Jamin, Brielle, Cameron, Yvonne, Kaz, Anthony, Max and Michael; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is predeceased by her grandchildren, Joseph Bateman and Erik Rodriguez.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene, with burial in the springtime.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan DiMeglio’s name to Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene NH 03431 (www.HopeChapel.us).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories for Joan and expressions of sympathy for the DiMeglio family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.