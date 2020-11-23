Joan Ann “Jody” Warren, 73, of Loudon, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in her home with the love of her family surrounding her.
She was born in Keene on July 10, 1947, a daughter of Reginald H. Houle and Rena (LaBarre) Houle. Jody was a graduate of Keene High School in 1965 and from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass. Jody worked at the VA Medical Center in Manchester from 1972 until her retirement in 2002. The positions she held included being a transcriptionist, secretary to the chief of acquisition and material management and secretary to the medical center director. During her tenure, she received several outstanding performance ratings and outstanding performance awards which were evidenced by her diligent work ethic and willingness to help everyone while putting both staff and patients at ease.
Jody was an avid animal lover, especially of cats! She rescued, loved and shared her home with many kitties. After her retirement, she continued to volunteer at several local animal shelters, and she shared her love of animals with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Heart of the Heights Bookstore and the St. Padre Pio Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel in Concord. Jody loved to read, knit, taking long walks and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Warren, of Loudon; her daughter, Sarah J. Prothero, and husband Randy, of Bedford; Dr. Stacy MacLeish and her husband, Rick, of Oakwood, Ga.; and Shane Warren and his wife, Eleanor, of Southhaven, Miss.; four grandchildren: Elton MacLeish, Ariel Bourgeois, Haley Prothero and Matthew Prothero; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Deborah “Debbie” Sanborn, and her husband, Stephen, of Newbury. Jody was predeceased by her brother, Richard “Ricky” Houle.
Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held in the Great Hill Cemetery in Chester. Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester NH 03102; or Live and Let Live Farm’s Rescue and Sanctuary, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester NH 03258. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.