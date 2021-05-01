Joan Almyra Haley, of Farmington, Maine, passed away on April 17, 2021, with her children by her side.
Born in Delaware to Eleanor Ruth McCranie and Bryant McCranie on Oct. 26, 1930, Joan later went to live with her Aunt Josie and Uncle Sherm in Bridgewater Hill (N.H.).
In 1949 Joan enrolled in nursing school in Manchester. It was there that she met her soulmate, Francis Haley, who was serendipitously laid up with a football injury. After writing letters to one another from afar for three years, Joan and Frank were married in 1952.
For 66 years Joan and Frank adventured all across the country. Whether it was apartment rentals, campsites, a homemade trailer or RVs, Joan was able to create a home wherever she and her growing family went.
In 1961 the Haleys decided to put down roots in Surry. It was at this time that Joan was reconnected with her long-lost sister, Carol. Carol was adopted at a young age, but as fate would have it, she stumbled across Frank while enrolled at Keene State, where Frank was teaching. The two sisters went on to create a lifelong friendship further strengthened by Carol’s marriage to Frank’s younger brother, Bill.
Even after putting down roots, first in Surry, and later on in Farmington, Maine, the Haleys were always on an adventure. One of their favorite adventures was each and every time they left for their camp in the Maine woods. Joan found immeasurable peace in the mountain sunsets, the loon songs and the smell of bacon frying on the giant woodstove.
Whether it was square dancing, church or quilting, Joan was always building up community wherever she was. She was a true social butterfly and cherished her friends and family. She will be remembered in so many ways by all those who loved her.
Joan is survived by her sister, Carol Haley; her brother, Allan McCranie, and his wife, Metta McCranie, and their children and families; her sister-in-law, Barbara Phillips, and her family; her son, Dana Haley, and his wife, Joni Haley; her daughters: Marguerite Smith; Diane Haley; Karen Gilbert; Sharri Kapiloff and her husband, Glenn Kapiloff; Cynthia Sylva; daughter Camelia Babson-Haley and her husband, Rob. She is survived by her grandchildren and their families: Megan Vos, Garrett Smith, Ayla Davidson, Jackie Gilbert, Amber Stone, Brandon Haley, Emily Smith, Stephanie Kirk, Jeremiah Haley, Leanna Kapiloff, Joshua Sylva, Zacc Sylva, Elliot Smith, Michelle Sylva and Jordan Kapiloff. She is also survived by a growing number of great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Haley; their daughter, Mary Ellen; her sons-in-law, Robert Gilbert and Craig Smith; her mother, Eleanor McCranie, and father, Bryant McCranie; her brother in-law, John Phillips; her mother-in-law, Marguerite Jane, and her father-in-law, Harold Haley; her brother-in-law, Harold Haley, and his wife, Francoise Haley; and her brother-in-law, Raphael William Haley.
Donations may be made in her memory to Youth and Family Outreach (www.yfoutreachme.org), 331 Cumberland Ave., Portland ME 04101, a non-profit that works to empower children and their families. Joan was a champion of children and would be proud to know that she is remembered by supporting an organization doing wonders for families, especially since YFO has been led by her daughter, Camelia, for the last 21 years.
A Memorial Mass will be held on May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farmington, Maine. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME 04938. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.
