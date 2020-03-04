Jimmy Dale Ferrell
Jimmy Dale Ferrell died peacefully in New Hampshire with his children at his side following a long period of declining health. A longtime resident of Fort Worth, Texas, Jimmy returned last fall to New Hampshire to be with his children at the end of his life.
Jimmy was born in 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas, to J.D. and Ima (Mullins) Ferrell. He dedicated himself to a lifelong career in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Master Chief, the highest rank an enlisted person can attain without taking a commission. He went on to manage the electrical services of three Fort Worth, Texas, airports for the city.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Mary Ferrell; his sisters, Barbara Ann, Betty Louise and Nancy Carroll; and his brother, Thurman Grady Ferrell. He is survived by many who love him. Among them are his daughters and their spouses: Diane Fukuda and her husband, Glen; Karen Wirein and her husband, Raino; Trisha Hill and her husband, Charlie; Suzi Brumaghim and her husband, Steve; and his sons: Paul Ferrell and Sean Ferrell, both of New Hampshire; Donald Dyer of Oklahoma; and James Dyer of Texas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was steadfast and fair, hardworking and responsible. He traveled the world throughout his career and returned with stories of the majesty of the sea, spectacular sunsets and fierce ocean storms. He served in Vietnam and was decorated for his many accomplishments. He led his children out of New England and all over the country, where they experienced new landscapes, people, cultures, music and foods. He introduced them to the delights of avocados, banana ice cream and tall frosty glasses of unsweetened iced tea, but he consumed a favorite snack, whole onions eaten like apples, alone.
Services will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with visiting hours from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service with Military Honors at 4 p.m.
