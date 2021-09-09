Jillian M. Dearden, 39, of Lempster, passed away in Newport on Sept. 4, 2021.
Jillian was born in Keene on Dec. 20, 1981, to parents Stephen and Darlene (White) Pecor. Jillian attended Fall Mountain Regional High School and graduated with the class of 2000. She married her husband, Gary Dearden, on Feb. 5, 2015. Jillian held several office positions working for non-profits such as Kurn Hattin Homes, MFS and St. Mary’s Church. She also worked for Sovernet and UNFI. In 2018 she changed things up and fell in love with her job at Salt Hill Pub. Her patrons and co-workers were like family to her and she always looked forward to seeing her “regulars” return.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Dearden; her sons, Kyle and Hollis Dearden; her daughters, Chloe and Carolyn Dearden; her brother, Eric Pecor; and her parents.
Her love of family was everything to her, and her children were her world. She loved singing, camping and playing softball with the Twisted Sisters and always looked forward to trying new things.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dearden Children Special Fund, c/o TD Bank, 2 Church St. Bellows Falls VT 05101. Calling hours will be at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminister St., Bellows Falls on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a service immediately to follow at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls at 2 p.m.
