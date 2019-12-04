Jillian A. Harden
The community is saddened with the sudden passing of Jillian A. Harden, 38, of Hinsdale, who died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Hinsdale.
She was born in Franklin on Dec. 24, 1980, the daughter of Jennifer Woodworth and Barry Richardson. She grew up in Keene. Jillian trained as a licensed nursing assistant and worked in that field until her marriage to her husband, Todd W. Harden. Jillian and Todd operated the Puppy Railroad Rescue and took pride in caring for sick and abandoned puppies and dogs. After Todd’s passing, Jillian could no longer continue her work with the rescue and raise three children.
She was a loving mother and was dedicated to her children. She enjoyed watching their school and sporting events. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hinsdale. She will be greatly missed by many, especially her three children: Dylan Harden, Charlotte Harden and Garret Harden, all of Hinsdale; her mother, Jennifer Woodworth of Swanzey; her father, Barry Richardson of Brady, Texas; two brothers: Justin Richardson of Keene, and Todd Richardson of Brady, Texas; a sister, Lisa McMillan of Ayer, Mass.; her maternal grandmother, Beverly Hyde of Boscawen and Peterborough, England; her uncle, Lee Woodworth and his wife, Pam, and their children, Shawn and Jessica, of Penacook; her aunt, Annie Rata, and her husband, Nigel, and their children, Evie and Lilly, of Peterborough, England; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Jillian was predeceased by her husband, Todd W. Harden, in 2011; and her maternal grandfather, Geoffrey Hyde.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Hinsdale, 36 Main St., Hinsdale. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
