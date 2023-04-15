Jill A. Mackenzie, 71, of Marlow, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
She was born in Summit, N.J., to the late Joseph Jacobus and Barbara (Zecha) Yoerger.
Prior to retirement Jill worked at CNS in sales distribution.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, good seafood and cleaning. She loved spending time by the ocean and cherished moments with her children and grandchildren. Her children would describe her as “super woman,” handling all family business with grace while their father was overseas serving in the military. Years ago, she was affiliated with community support groups for veterans and their families.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dennis L. MacKenzie; her parents; and her sister, Nancy (Yoerger) Brosseau.
She is survived by her children: her daughters, Kristie Sweeney, Rachel MacKenzie, and Sara Mackenzie and her significant other, Jarred Parrott; and her son, Ryan Burnham, and his significant other, Matt; her grandchildren, Jabe Parrott, Valor Mack Sapiel and Sorynn Parrott; her brother, Mark Yoerger, and his significant other; and her sister, Jackie Lynch, and her husband, Charlie Lynch, and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Jill’s name to the American Heart Association or American Lung Association.