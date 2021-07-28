Jessie D. Hallowell

Jessie D. Hastings-Hallowell was born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Keene to parents Eleanor and Herman “Zeb” Hastings. Jessie was married to Ralph Hallowell for 40 years and joined her beloved husband, Ralph, at the age of 78 on July 19, 2021.
Jessie was raised in Westmoreland with her five siblings: Dorothy Dresser, who currently lives in Northfield, Mass.; and Ella Miller of Troy, Herman H. Hastings Jr. of Westmoreland, Alton Hastings of Swanzey and Van Hastings of Winchester, who have all preceded her in death.
Ralph and Jessie did everything together. From working to traveling across the states of New Hampshire and Vermont yard-saleing, attending estate sales and auctions, then only to be found set up on a weekend selling and sharing the stories about the treasures they had found.
Jessie worked for Laidlaw Transportation for most of her adult life. She was proud to be a driver of the transportation bus for handicapped and wheelchair-accessible children of all ages. She loved greeting the kids every day and affectionately became a part of theirs’ and their families’ lives. Rain, sleet or snow, she never missed a day to do the work she loved.
Jessie is survived in death by her eldest daughter, Donna C. Hallowell, of Keene; and preceded by her son-in-law, Carl A. Cormier, who passed on Jan. 11, 2021; her granddaughter, Erica Walker, and her husband, Beau, of Alex, Okla., and their children, Jayce and Addison; and her grandson, David Miller, and his wife, Christine, of Nelson, and their children, Taylor, Maddox and Charlotte. Jessie is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Debbie Ann MacKinnon, and survived by her son-in-law, Ron MacKinnon, of Keene, and granddaughter, Kimberly MacKinnon. Jessie is survived by her youngest and beloved sister, Dotty Dresser, as well as several nieces, nephews, great and twice great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Jessie and Ralph will be joined and placed to rest together at the Surry Village Cemetery in Surry on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in her honor to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Inc., 12 Court St., #103, Keene NH 03431. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
