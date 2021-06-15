With much sadness the family of Jesse W. Howard, 44, announces that he passed away early last week.
Jesse was born in Holyoke, Mass., on Sept. 30, 1976. He grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School. He had worked at both People’s Linen and The Mountain Corporation.
Jesse was a gentle soul with an amazing artistic ability. He enjoyed his friendships and helping others.
He is survived by his mother, Marianne Fuller, of Alexander City, Ala.; his daughter, Adele, of Stonington, Conn.; his sisters: Kristen Howard of Milford, Mass., and Kim Dane and her husband, Timothy Dane Jr., of Harrisville; his brother, Michael Howard, of Alexander City, Ala.; as well as several nephews and a niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Jesse was predeceased by his father, Gary Howard; and his grandparents, Jesse and Ethel Wood, and Charles and Kathy Howard.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Elks Camp, East Surry Road, Keene on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 4 p.m.
