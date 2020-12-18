A graveside service for Jesse O. Wheeler Sr., 86, of Sullivan, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sullivan Center Cemetery, Church Street, Sullivan. A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jaffrey stabbing victim Jake Seaburg remembered as 'sweet and caring'
- Peterborough order could force Eco-Village residents to leave homes
- 23-year-old identified as victim of fatal stabbing in Jaffrey Saturday
- Peterborough: 'Immediate danger' to Eco-Village tenants requires Wednesday removal
- Tale of the century: Keene man celebrates age 100
- Laconia state rep urged to resign after sharing anti-Semitic post
- Eco-Village residents bid adieu to Peterborough community
- NH's 21 additional COVID deaths include fifth from Cheshire County
- New charter school to open in Keene in September 2021
- Keene artisan market offers a chance to shop local for the holidays
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.