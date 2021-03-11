Jesse H. Cole, 57, of West Route 119, Fitzwilliam, and formerly of the Athol-Orange, Mass., area, died on Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, at home following a battle with cancer.
Born in Holyoke, Mass., on Oct. 12, 1963, he was the son of Jesse Cole and Joyce (Austin) and grew up in the Athol- Orange, Mass., area, and attended Orange schools, including Ralph C. Mahar Regional.
Employed by PLP Composites in Fitzwilliam, Jesse had previously worked for the Rodney Hunt Company, Orange Foundry and Harris Manufacturing, all in Orange, Mass.
Jesse enjoyed fishing and hunting, along with his big boy toys of remote control cars and drones.
Jesse had been a member of the Associated Sportsmen’s Club in Fitzwilliam.
Survivors include his father and second mother, Jesse and Martha Cole, of Petersham, Mass; a daughter, Amanda Hall, and her husband, John, of Ft. Collins, Colo.; his grandchildren: Aliza, Olivia and Conner Hall; his sisters: Tammy Chase of Bellevue, N.C.; Lisa Miller and her husband, Reese, of Currituck, N.C.; and Tracy Vautour of Petersham, Mass.; his brothers: William LaClair and his wife, Verna, of Athol, Mass.; Mark LaClair of Orange, Mass.; John LaClair and Butch LaClair, both of Florida; Eric Cole and his wife, Jody, of Warwick, Mass.; and Neil Bates of Petersham, Mass.; along with nephews and nieces.
Jesse was predeceased by his mother, Joyce Hardy, on June 2, 2011; and by a sister, JoAnne Priestley, on Sept. 22, 2013.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of his parents, Jesse and Martha Cole, 88 Shaw Road, Petersham, Mass., on June 12, 2021, beginning at noon.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, Mass., is assisting the family. A guest book is available online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.