Jerrold V. Fitz-Simon Sr.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, Jerrold V. “Jerry” Fitz-Simon Sr. of Keene, passed away at the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene.
He was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Brockton, Mass., the son of John and Flora (Barnes) Fitz-Simon.
He worked for many years for Markem Machine in Keene and for Flexcon Inc. out of Spencer, Mass. He was a member of the Italian Society and was also a celebrant at St. Bernard Church as a member of the Parish of the Holy Spirit.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Fitz-Simon and Laurie Riley and her husband, Scott; his son, Jerrold V. Fitz-Simon Jr.; grandchildren, Seth, Amanda and Morgan; sisters, Judy Fitz-Simon and Joyce Townsend; sister-in-law, Arlene Fitz-Simon; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is predeceased by his brothers, James, Thomas and Jack Fitz-Simon
Services for Jerry will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
