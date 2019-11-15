Jeremy W. Sayles
Jeremy Whitman Sayles died peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2019, in Windsor, Vt., at the age of 82.
Jeremy was born on June 9, 1937, in Schenectady, N.Y., to Phil and Mildred Sayles. He graduated high school from Albany Academy in 1956 and earned his B.A. from Allegheny College in 1960. He later completed a master’s degree in library science from Simmons College in 1970.
In September 1966, Jeremy married Lydia Coolidge. They met while both were working in sales — he in the camera department, she in the wedding gift bureau — at Jordan Marsh Company in Boston. After moving to Ashburnham, Mass., Jeremy began working for Fitchburg State College as a reference librarian. In 1979, Jeremy and his family moved to Milledgeville, Ga., where he was head of reference at the Ina Dillard Russell Library at Georgia College. He retired from Georgia College in 1999. After Lydia’s death in 2001, Jeremy met and married Mary Louise Horn. They spent nearly two decades together traveling, enjoying family and friends, and dividing their time between Vermont and Bradenton, Fla.
Jeremy was a man of many talents. As a youth, he was an amateur magician and musician. An early love of ships continued into adulthood, and he took many cruises all over the world. Known and loved for his wit, he entertained many with his frequent community columns for The Union Recorder in Milledgeville. An avid reader and writer, he also loved gardening, pruning, photography, golf, show tunes, building jar racks, Jumble word puzzles, and much more.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his first wife, Lydia Coolidge Sayles, of New Haven, Conn. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Sayles, of Windsor, Vt; his daughter, Jennifer Harville, and her husband, David, of Westmoreland; his son, John Sayles, and his wife, Sonya Theriault, of Portland, Maine; his sister, Meredith Sayles Hughes, and her husband, Tom, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and his step-daughters, Patricia Horn (and husband, Mark Preece) and Cynthia Grant. Jeremy also is survived by two nephews, Chris Jeter and Gulliver Hughes, and nine grandchildren, Drew Smith, Dylan Grant, Benn Grant, Jake Harville, Sheridan Harville, Elena Preece, Annie Preece, Lydia Sayles, and Ezra Sayles.
The Rev. Mark Preece will officiate at Jeremy’s private graveside ceremony at Ascutney Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeremy’s life at a reception to be held at Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon at https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/ or the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in West Windsor, Vt., at https://www.lucymac.org/.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Cedar Hill for their love and support. The family would also like to express our appreciation to the nurses and staff of Bayada Hospice for providing comfort and care.
Condolences may be made at an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt., has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.