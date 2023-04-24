Jeremy R. Michaud, 35, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from injuries sustained in a tragic accident.
He was born the son of Elizabeth (Bills) and the late Leonard Michaud on Sept. 6, 1987, in Greenfield, Mass. He graduated from Buckfield Junior and Senior High School in Buckfield, Maine, with the class of 2005.
Alongside their three children, family and friends, Jeremy exchanged vows with the love of his life, Alana M. (Rocheleau), on May 30, 2015. They have been married for eight years, and together for 12.
Most recently, he had worked at Cushing and Sons Water Well Drillers as a striker, geo welder and pump worker. He was the former owner and operator of JRM Lawn Care and Landscaping for five years. Prior, Jeremy had worked as a shift lead at The Mountain Corporation in Marlborough.
Jeremy was a talented musician who loved nothing more than playing guitar by a fire and living up to his father’s musical legacy. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing, proudly reeling in the nickname “Fish Masta Meesh.” Jeremy was a family man who took pride in taking his children, Alex, Marlee and Jace, on day trips to his favorite fishing and hiking spots. He found joy being around the good company of his family and friends. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and previously belonged to the Dart League of Cheshire County.
Mr. Michaud is survived by his wife, Alana M. Michaud, of Troy; his three children: Alexander J., Marlee A. and Jace R.; his mother, Elizabeth Bills, of Spofford; as well as three siblings: Jason Michaud and his wife, Angie, of Westmoreland; Joshua Bernsten and his wife, Alicia, of Keene; and Billy-Jo Michaud and her fiancée, Kevin, of Spofford. Additionally, Jeremy is survived by three siblings from his father’s previous marriage to Kelly Michaud: Stephen Jardine, Stephanie Jardine and Sara Aldrich; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and non-biological family members.
He is predeceased by his father, Leonard Michaud, who passed away on May 5, 2018.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a time of reflection to follow at 8 p.m., all in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave Keene. A private burial and public celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, P.O. Box 19, West Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).