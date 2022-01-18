Jeremy R. Blouin

Jeremy Roland Blouin, 29, Beloved Father, Son, Brother, Friend, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, of an accidental overdose.
Even though he had been in recovery for the last six months, Jeremy still fought the demons of his addiction. We are at peace knowing he is no longer fighting those demons and is now at peace.
Jeremy was born on April 29, 1992, in Peterborough, to Tamara (Sibley) Stewart and Glenn Blouin. Jeremy lived life on the edge and to the absolute fullest. He was always doing something to get a laugh or make someone laugh. To be teased by Jeremy was to be loved by him. Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad and he was that Special Dad. He loved being with his children and doing things with them. Walking to the pond in the summer and fishing with them was a highlight. You could often go in the living room and find that he had turned it into a huge tent for them. He would turn lawn tractors into Big Boy toys and be seen giving them rides around the yard during good weather. His children were his life.
Growing up, Jeremy was always trying to take care of some poor animal that he found, thinking it had been abandoned by its mother — like the day he found a baby fisher cat ... and the mother came after him when he picked it up. His heart was filled of love to give at a young age. He loved our vacations to Florida as a child and he was looking forward to making those same vacation memories with his children.
He worked for a few local construction companies, Tying Rebar, and doing home remodeling. He most recently worked for Dakota Ketola at PBS Exteriors. Jeremy was very excited about learning a new trade with PBS Exteriors.
Two things Jeremy has always lived by were: “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for whom I’m not,” and “Enjoy the best things in life because you aren’t gonna get to live it twice.”
Jeremy is survived by his three beautiful children, Kaydence, Blake and Maycee; the mother of his children, Emilee Shaw, of Rindge; his mother, Tamara Stewart, and dads, Lenny Stewart and Glenn Blouin, of Rindge; his sisters: Danielle Latti and Nick Panagiotes, of Rindge; and Natasha Blouin and Jay Porter of Hudson; his brother, Alan and Michelle Drolet, of Rindge; his grandmother, Nichol O’Malley, of Orlando, Fla.; his uncles: Jeff and Sophia Olson of Orlando, Fla.; Paul Stewart of Rindge; and Steve Blouin of Pelham; his aunt, Sandy and Bill How of Jaffrey, his sister-in-law, Sonia Stewart, of Jaffrey; and his three beloved nephews, Max, Owen, and Casey, all of Rindge.
Jeremy is predeceased by his grandparents, Roy D. Sibley Sr., and Roland and Margaret Blouin; and his brother, Seth Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Good Neighbor Fund, or through Crowdfunding on Jeremy’s tribute page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
There will be a small memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 4 to 4:30 p.m., with a Celebration of Life immediately following from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey.
To share memories and condolences with Jeremy’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
