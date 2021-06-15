Jeremy Dunn

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Jeremy Nathan Dunn, age 45, of Peterborough, died peacefully after an 11-year battle with brain cancer. Throughout this journey, Jeremy lived each day in hope, exhibiting courage and exuding inspiration, never allowing a cancer diagnosis to rob his life of fullness and meaning.
Jeremy was born on March 9, 1976, to Betty (Lawler) and the late David Dunn and raised in Windham. Growing up, his friends called him “Uncle Dunn” and the nickname lasted his lifetime. Jeremy graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1995, and he majored in history at the University of Colorado — Boulder, where he graduated in 1999, a proud member of the Chi Psi fraternity. After college, Jeremy traveled solo around the world, visiting six continents and dozens of countries. He often remarked that the best part of travel is not the places you go but the people you meet on the journey.
Jeremy returned to Pinkerton Academy in 2004 to begin his career teaching social studies. It was much more than a job — teaching was a passion and Jeremy was invested in his students. Jeremy taught U.S. history and contemporary issues, and he was the recipient of a Shepard Award for excellence at Pinkerton last year. His wit and perspective were a welcome addition to any activity or meeting he participated in, and he often was able to get others to think about things in a different way. This ability also made him a dynamic, respected teacher.
Embracing life in spite of cancer, Jeremy married Rebecca (Davis) in 2011, and together they welcomed Oscar, age 7½, and Sylvia, almost 6, into their family. Jeremy’s life was full of meaningful experiences, but parenthood brought him the utmost pride and joy. Jeremy took full advantage of the time he had with his family and was proud to teach his children to ski and pass on his love of the outdoors. Jeremy was in his element on the golf course and many of his best memories and friendships involved golf. Some of Jeremy’s other pastimes included consuming news-media and podcasts, engaging in political discussions, baking and perfecting his homemade pie crust, reading Stephen King novels and listening to the Grateful Dead.
Jeremy leaves behind his wife and best friend, Rebecca; his son, Oscar; and his daughter, Sylvia. Other surviving family members include his mother, Elizabeth A. (Betty) Dunn; his brothers, Dan (Ghislain Rivet) and Tim; and his nephew and niece, Nolan and Carly. Jeremy is also survived by his in-laws, J.R. and Joy Davis, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-law family members. Jeremy was predeceased by his father, David S. Dunn. Jeremy was a good friend and he developed many deep and lasting friendships throughout his lifetime. In addition, Jeremy leaves behind a diverse network of colleagues, neighbors and students.
Calling hours will be offered at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House, 1 Grove St., Peterborough.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jeremy by participating in the democratic process and exercising your right to vote. Contributions to the children’s education fund can be sent to “Rebecca Dunn in Trust for Sylvia Dunn and Oscar Dunn” at People’s United Bank, 35 Main St., Peterborough NH 03458.
