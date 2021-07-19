Jeremiah Edmund Dorsey, 76, passed away peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center — Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene on July 11, 2021.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret Captain in the Special Forces Division and with the Big Red 1. He was a combat-wounded, decorated veteran who continued his service in the Reserves when he returned home.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Dorsey; his children are his son, Todd Dorsey, and his daughters, Jaime Seeley, Megan Clawson and Kelly Mullen; and his stepson, Aaron Andrew McIntire.
Private services with military honors will be held at a later date. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements.
