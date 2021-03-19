Jeralyn A. Finneran

The secret spot on the beach where sand dollars are abundant will miss their favorite visitor with the passing of Jeralyn A. “Jeri” Finneran, 71, a resident of the Keene area, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, from complications of Alzheimer disease.
Her parents, Donald E. and Dorothy A. (Mooney) Smith, welcomed their daughter into the world in Worcester, Mass. She grew up in West Boylston, Mass. Jeri attended Northeastern University in Boston where she received a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. She worked for 10 years as a registered pharmacist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Jeri later worked for 15 years in medical billing with a neurological group in Framingham, Mass.
Her greatest joy in life was raising her daughter, Kelly, creating many wonderful memories and adventures with her. She loved the beach and found great success in collecting sand dollars in her very special spot. She was also known for her love of white chocolate and a little nip of Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Jeri is survived by her daughter, Kelly A. Penna, and her husband, Brandon, of Troy; her beloved grandchildren: Juliette Penna, and twins, Natalie and Felicity Penna, of Troy; her former husband, friend and caregiver, Francis “Frank” Finneran, of Keene; a brother, Donald Smith, and his wife, Cheryl, of Plymouth, Mass.; a sister, Amy B. Lewis, and her husband, Christopher, of Mystic, Conn.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Services and burial in the Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham, Mass., will be held privately by the family. For those who wish to view the service, it will be livestreamed on the DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes’ Facebook page on Sunday, March 21, 2021, starting at 3 p.m. To access this, follow the link: www.facebook.com/DiLuzio-Foley-And-Fletcher-Funeral-Homes108199810821888/. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Finneran’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mass & NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
