Jennifer Lee Cain

Jennifer Lee (Parker) Cain left this world on Monday, March 14, 2022, at age 50. We lost a special one with “Jen” as her gentle spirit, big heart and sweet nature touched all who met or knew her.
Jen was born to Debra and Donald Parker on May 4, 1971, in Keene. Her family then moved to Rhode Island and, when Jen was 12, to Stroudsburg, Pa. As a young woman, Jen was very active in and loved sports — she participated in javelin, shot-put and discus throwing. After graduating from high school, she attended Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
Jen soon relocated to Virginia Beach, Va. With great passion and dedication, she grew her career with Hall Automotive over the last 15 years. Jen loved her family, friends and the love of her life, Emanuel Linsey. Through her loving relationship with Emanuel, she became a mother figure to his children, as well as an adoring “Mimi” to his grandchildren. Jen’s greatest joy was bringing family and friends together to celebrate relationships and friendships. Her infectious laugh and smile brightened any room she entered. From her friends, “she was the kindest soul ... genuine, loving, and sweet.” One friend summarized Jen especially well: “... my friends are family. Today I lost a beautiful member of my family, my Jen. A big ball of joyous energy, a field of light and laughter and one who was as real as they come. She was so kind, so loving, so pure. She was extremely supportive, cool and super fun ... someone I’ve always enjoyed being around.”
Jen is survived by her father and mother, Donald G. Parker Jr. and Debra Hurley Parker of Port Orange, Fla; her brother, Jason Donald Parker, of Stroudsburg, Pa., and his daughters, Lindsey and Jordan; Robert William Parker of Stroudsburg, Pa.; her paternal grandparents, Olive Murray Carroll and Roy P. Carroll, of Keene; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by Emanuel Linsey Sr. of Virginia Beach, Va.; his son, Emanuel Linsey Jr., with wife, Tiffany Malone, and their three children, Kiree, Ocari and Taniyah; his daughter, Megan Linsey, and her children, Yvonne and Zamari; and his son, Bernard Linsey.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (receiving at 1:30 p.m.) on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Hollomon-Brown, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore: https://foodbankonline.org/; Foundation of Recovery: https://foundationofrecovery.org/.
