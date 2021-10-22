Jennifer J. (Sullivan) Fox, 34, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.
She was born Aug. 2, 1987, in Peterborough to parents John and Kimberly (Geiselman) Sullivan. Jennifer graduated from Mascenic High School with the class of 2005. She went on to work in the automotive field. She loved listening to music — some of her favorite genres were big band and rock and roll. She enjoyed playing trivia games and was an avid reader. She was a great cook and she found great joy in feeding others. She had a great set of values and anyone who knew who said she was very loving and caring. She will be deeply missed.
Jennifer is survived by her sons, Asher Lake, Killin Sullivan and Kieran Sullivan; her brothers, Patrick Sullivan of Winchendon, Mass., and Michael Sullivan of Greenville; and her sister, Andrea Lake, and her husband, John, of Keene.
Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 15 High St., Greenville, followed by a burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton.
