Jennifer D. (Phinney) Pratt, born on Sept. 18, 1972, passed away with her family at her side at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough on Aug. 8, 2021, at the age of 48.
She leaves behind one daughter, Samantha Scott; and one son, Devon Pratt. Her other son, Edward Scott, passed away earlier. Plus five grandchildren; her parents, Robert A. and Jane A. Phinney, of Gilsum; two brothers: Robert E. Phinney and his wife, Donna, of Alstead; and Joseph T. Phinney and his wife, Anna, of Weare; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was also a local community caregiver and loved by all that knew her.
There will be no calling hours. Jennifer will be buried at Centennial Cemetery in Gilsum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.