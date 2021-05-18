Jennie (Norton) Laird, 98, of Alstead, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born Sept. 20, 1922, in Norwood, Mass., the daughter of Albert Norton and Katie Mae Smith. Jennie married Harold Laird on Aug. 24, 1946. They were married for 67 years. She worked as a waitress and retired from the A&P store in Bellows Falls, and was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, cookouts and loved going to Foxwoods and spending time with her family. They had four children: Robert, Elizabeth, Harold Jr. and Willis Laird. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Monty; her daughter-in-law, Annette Laird; and her sister-in-law, Betty Bell. Survivors also include seven grandchildren and their spouses: Michelle, Paul, William, Charlotte, Leslie, Shane and Nicole; 15 great-grandchildren and their spouses: Cody, Kyle, Sierra, Greta, Alex, Billy, Michael, Ally, Danielle, Sharee, Robert, Rebecca, Josh, Amanda and Brianna; and 12 great-great-grandchildren: Huckson, Colson, Haisley, Braydon, Colin, Jason, Joshua, Ramses, Caiden, Wyatt, Rowen and Oliver. She is predeceased by her 14 siblings: Charles, Lena, Blanche, William, Ivy, Lillian, Laurence, Flindy, George, Winnifred, Leo, Albert, Everett and Samuel; her husband, Harold Laird Sr.; her three sons: Robert, Harold Jr. and Willis; her grandson, Lyle Laird; and her son-in-law, Paul Monty Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friendly Meals, P.O. Box 191, Alstead NH 03602. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls is in charge of arrangements.
