Jennie “Jennie Lu” L. Hill, 71, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with the love of her family near.
She was born a daughter to the late Lucille (Boodey) and Daniel Hill on March 28, 1951, in Keene. Jennie was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester with the class of 1969. After graduation she attended the University of New Hampshire, earning her bachelor of science in geology with the class of 1974. She then went on to earn her master of science in geology at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) with the class of 1975.
Jennie enjoyed her time working for the State of New Hampshire at the Department of Transportation, District 4, for about 15 years. Prior to working for the state, Jennie worked as a travel agent for 10 years.
Along with working, Jennie loved sewing and knitting, traveling to new places, birdwatching and reading. During her free time most would see Jennie going out for walks, watching NASCAR, the rodeo and bull riding. She also enjoyed taking trips to the casino, horse racing in Saratoga, N.Y., and riding horses. Jennie was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Winchester. One thing Jennie loved the most in life were her pets, Rikki and Dottie.
Ms. Hill is survived by her four siblings: David C. Hill and his wife, Patricia, of Tucson, Ariz.; Ruth M. Joslin and her husband, Roger, of Warwick, Mass.; Jonathan B. Hill of Richmond; and Rebecca S. Hill and her husband, Robert Moulton, of Ashuelot. She is also survived by her “sister” and dear friend, Susan J. Perrigo, and her husband, Paul, of Keene; along with many other extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Timothy Hill, who passed away on July 9, 2022.
A Celebration of Jennie Lu’s Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), 5 Main St., Winchester. Burial will be private.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to the Monadnock Kitty Rescue, P.O. Box 468, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey NH 03452; or to Draft Gratitude (Horse Rescue), 148 Ashuelot St., Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).