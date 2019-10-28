Jeffrey N. Jackman
Jeffrey N. “Jeff” Jackman, 51, of New York City and formerly of Keene, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Lebanon, following a brief illness.
Jeff was born on June 21, 1968, in Providence R.I.
Growing up, Jeff spent time between the family farm in Enfield, summers in York Beach, Maine, and Keene. He attended Keene State College, and held a degree in Massage Therapy from the Swedish Massage Institute of New York.
Jeffrey was a massage therapist for several years in New York City. He lived for a time in Miami Beach, Fla.
For those who knew and loved Jeff, he was a source of engaging, intellectual conversation, a welcoming personality and had a keen sense of humor. His family relied on his expertise in all things electronic and technical, and his beloved niece and nephew were showered with love and the latest gadgets at every opportunity.
Jeffrey will be greatly missed by many, especially: his mother, Patricia A. “PJ” Jackman Price of Keene and Enfield; his father, Dale T. Price, of York Beach, Maine; his sister, Tiffani Price, and her children, Ezri and Daniel Kling, of Enfield; cousins: Terry Taylor; and Tricia Taylor, and her children, Megan Ricker and Chris Ricker and his family. His partner, Emilio Galvan, and his aunt, Phyllis Taylor, predeceased him.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the George Hill Cemetery, George Hill Road, Enfield. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Words of remembrance will be shared at 6:30 p.m.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Jackman’s memory to AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region, P.O. Box 1679, Keene 03431-1679, asmronline.org.
To offer online condolences to the family of to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
