Jeffrey Hewitt, 62, passed away on June 21, 2022, surrounded by family after a period of failing health.
Jeff was an adventurer who grew up in Swanzey, where he and his sisters showed horses at many local horse shows, with Jeff frequently winning a blue ribbon. He was a lifelong athlete, focused on skiing and tennis. Jeff developed a love of motorcycles early in his teenage years. Harley Davidson was his ride of choice, and he spent many weekends exploring the roads of New England. Jeff also loved German Shepherds, which he raised and trained over the years.
Jeff began his career at UPS. After college, he started his own business, Hewitt Painting. Twenty years ago Jeff went into the family business, education, and teaching in the Monadnock and Winchester school districts. While in the Monadnock District Jeff was an exceptional and well-loved tennis coach for 13 years, twice bringing the team to the state championships. Teaching and helping young children has been the most meaningful job of Jeff’s lifetime.
Jeff spent vacations traveling throughout the United States and Canada. Summers would find Jeff happily vacationing in Wells, Maine, where his love of the outdoors and the ocean found him boating, fishing, kayaking, lobstering, and enjoying time with friends and family.
Jeff leaves behind his wife, Judy Hewitt, of Swanzey; and his daughter, Alyssa Cloonan, her husband, Kevin, and grandson, Miles Patrick, of East Longmeadow, Mass. In addition, Jeffrey leaves behind his mother, Barbara Hewitt, of Swanzey; his sisters: Kimberly Croteau and her husband, Gary, of Swanzey; and Kristen Warner and her husband, Tom, of Westmoreland; his aunt, Carolyn Fleming, of Swanzey; his cousin, Tom Hewitt, of Thomaston, Conn.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeff’s father, Kenneth Hewitt, predeceased him.
Calling hours will be at Fletcher Funeral home in Keene on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Jeff by donating in his name to the American Cancer Society. There will be an interment ceremony at the Mt. Caesar Cemetery in Swanzey at a later date.