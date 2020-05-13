Jeffrey H. Mattson
Jeffrey Henry Mattson, 64, died peacefully in his Troy residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 2, 1956, in Keene, to parents Matthew Mattson and Minnie Mattson (Hackler). Jeff grew up in Troy and attended Troy Elementary School, followed by Monadnock Regional High School. He worked for many years at Troy Mills before moving to Ohio, where he worked at StretchTape, Inc. in Cleveland.
Jeff was very passionate about volunteering for local fire and ambulance, serving with Meadowood Fire Department and Troy Emergency Ambulance Service (TEASI), with which he proudly served as a Lieutenant for a period of time.
He was well known for offering a helping hand to those he cared about, tackling a variety of odd jobs, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jeff always enjoyed a good meal with friends or family, loved NASCAR, local New England sports teams, WWE and the occasional fishing trip.
Survivors include his daughter, Holly Charlonne, and her husband, David, of Jaffrey; his son, Jaice Leveille, and his wife, Tina, of Winchendon, Mass.; his granddaughters, Morgann and Melora; his grandsons, Patrick, Preston and Evan; his former wife and friend, Kim; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by both of his parents; his brothers, Kyle and Peter; and his longtime companion and friend, Nancy.
Private funeral arrangements will be at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff’s name to Troy Fire and Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 659, Troy NH 03465.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Jeff’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
