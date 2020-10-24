It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Jeffrey David Pokines, 57, on Oct. 18, 2020.
Jeffrey was born on June 28, 1963, in Bennington, Vt., to Walter A. and Meryle (Minor) Pokines. Raised in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., he graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1981.
A loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan, Jeffrey was also a very good artist, often displaying his work. He loved music and was quite accomplished with the mellophone. Jeffrey attended the School of Contemporary Radio, after which he worked as a DJ at radio stations in New York and Massachusetts.
Later in life Jeffrey graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., and then UMass at Amherst, Mass., earning his master’s degree in early childhood education. While at UMass, Jeffrey played in the marching band at all the school’s games.
After a short stint working for the “Mr. Ding-A-Ling” ice cream truck franchise, Jeffrey made the bold move to start his very own ice cream truck business in Keene. He chose the name “Mr. Smarty Pants” and was a smashing success. Jeffrey was also in great demand as a substitute teacher for New Hampshire schools. He was well-known and beloved by all the area children and their parents, too.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Meryle H. Pokines, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; his seven brothers and sisters: Walter (Patricia) Pokines, Jr., of Tipp City, Ohio; Karen (Rodney) LaFlamme of Eagle Bridge, N.Y.; Jay Pokines of Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; Kim (Gerald) Harrington of Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; Kerry (Ruth) Pokines of Virginia Beach, Va.; Karol (Steven) Fritz of New Bern, N.C.; and James (Victoria) Pokines of Jamaica Plain, Mass; and also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeffrey is predeceased by his father, Walter Pokines Sr.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, N.Y., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, or the shelter of your choice, through the funeral home.
