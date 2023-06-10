Jeannine M. Agard, 69, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 1, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1954, in Bangor, Maine, daughter of the late Stanley E. Boyle and Martha L. (Shirland) Harrington. She grew up in Maine, Virginia, Colorado and New Hampshire. She was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1973.
Throughout Jeannine’s career, she favored her jobs working with the children at Cedarcrest in Keene as an LNA and at High Hopes Apple Orchard in Westmoreland as a donut baker with her twin sister, Jeannette. She was a longtime active member of the American Legion in Marlborough.
Jeannine always had time for others, whether it be to lend a hand or an ear. She would do everything she possibly could to help someone in need. Everyone who knew her considered her their best friend.
Jeannine will be dearly missed by her daughter, Martha Dunham, and her husband, Dana, of Keene; her grandchildren: Ulonte, Jordan, Sebastian and Lucian Dunham; her siblings: Russell Harrington and his wife, Cynthia, of Richmond, Va.; Kimberly Boyle of Claremont; and Laura Harrington of Memphis, Tenn.; her niece who is like a daughter, Jennifer Promploy; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her identical twin sister and best friend, Jeannette Boyle.
A celebration of Jeannine’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made in Jeannine M. Agard’s name to: Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.Cedarcrest4Kids.org); or The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Jeannine, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
