Jeannine C. Grenier, 80, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Sullivan County Nursing Home in Unity after a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Claremont, the daughter of Andre and Emelia (Vachon) Grenier. Jeannine graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1959. She attended Carnegie Institute in Boston and was also a student at Northeastern University. She held a degree in radiological technology and an associate’s degree in science. She worked at the Cambridge City Hospital, Hanover Hospital, Newport Hospital, Valley Regional Hospital and retired from Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon.
Jeannine was an avid fisherman and in her younger days enjoyed bowling as a regular member of a bowling league, as well as camping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sisters: Doreen Lathrop of Charlestown; and Susan Kolenda of Taylors, S.C.; as well as five nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sisters, Andrea Grenier and Shirley Lemieux.
Per Jeannine’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The American Legion, 119 Broad St., Claremont.
