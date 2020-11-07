Jeannie S. Conroy

Jeannie Susan (Gray) Conroy, 69, of Monteiro Drive, Hinsdale, a resident of Hinsdale for the past 22 years, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Jeannie was born in El Reno, Okla., on Nov. 18, 1950, the daughter of Albert and Lorraine (Donnellon) Gray. She was raised and educated in Hollywood, Fla., graduating from Hollywood High School with the class of 1969. She was crowned “Miss Hollywood” during her senior year.
She had been employed with the American Automobile Association (Triple-A), retiring as office manager of the Keene office following 18 dedicated and faithful years with the association. Previously, she worked as a dental assistant for Horizon Dental in Brattleboro.
With her husband, Jeannie was a member of Windham Community Chapel in Dummerston, Vt.
She was an accomplished and talented artist, working with several mediums that included watercolors and oils. Jeannie also was known for her “green thumb” working in her gardens and tending to her many houseplants.
On March 12, 2000, at the Greenwood School in Putney, Vt., during a simple service for family and close friends, she was married to Joseph E. Conroy Jr., who survives.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband, she leaves her seven children: Jeremy Jackson of Pittsford, Vt.; Jason Jackson of Jamaica; Joseph Conroy, III of Chicopee, Mass.; Bonnie Monahan of Phoenix, Ariz.; Cherylynn Harrison of Chicopee, Mass.; Erica Critchen of Brattleboro; and Shannon Flaugh of Anacortes, Wash. Additionally, she is survived by 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by several siblings, including a brother, Albert Gray, who recently passed away.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be conducted Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Windham Community Chapel in Dummerston, Vt., with Pastor Gary DeHaas officiating.
Her cremated remains will be buried in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass., at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jeannie’s name may be made to The Branches Pregnancy Resource Center, 26 Birge St., Brattleboro Vt. 05301.
To share a memory or send condolences to her family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
