Jeannette M. Primmer
Jeannette M. (Cormier) Primmer passed away at home surrounded by family on June 6, 2019, after a long and courageous journey.
She is preceded in death by her father, Theodule Cormier.
Survivors include her husband, Robert A.; children, Chad (Alice) Fontaine and Matthew (Katrina) Fontaine; stepchildren, Andrew, Abby and Aaron Primmer; grandchildren, Ethan, Carson, Anna, Adam, Deacon, Vinson and Evelyn; mother, Aline Cormier; siblings, Rosella (Richard) Peters, Gloria (Peter) Erickson, Alan Cormier, Rheal (Michele) Cormier, Diane Beebe, John (James Bonanno) Cormier; many nieces, nephews, and her best friend, Olive.
There will be private family services.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Lakeview Hospital and Hospice.
Bradshaw Funeral Homes of Stillwater, Minn., is handling arrangements.
