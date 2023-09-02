Jeanne Kathryn Parsons, of Stoddard and Keene, died at the age of 98 on Aug. 27, 2023. Her daughter Christine was honored to be with her on this last part of her life journey.
The daughter of Charles and Hazel Baker, Jeanne was born in Dayton, Ohio. She was married to Robert G. Parsons, her high school sweetheart, for 54 years prior to his passing in 2001.
If you needed someone to help you do anything, Jeanne was the first to volunteer. Even during her time dealing with the devastating effects of vascular dementia, she couldn’t wait for an opportunity to make someone’s life easier. She was a dedicated member of the American Red Cross Disaster Team since 1994. She traveled the country to help in recovery efforts staffing emergency shelters following earthquakes and mud slides in California, flooding in North Carolina, Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, 9/11 in New York, the 2008 ice storm in Peterborough, Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey (at the age of 87) and countless others. She was a huge advocate of Red Cross training, participating in 26 courses between the ages of 89 and 91. Additionally, she volunteered for several years, in her 80s, in the recovery room at Cheshire Medical Center. In 2016 Gov. Maggie Hassen presented her with the prestigious Joseph Vaughan Award for her outstanding achievements as a volunteer.
She loved gardening, birdwatching, walking on the beach and was an avid reader. She often expressed pride at her most rewarding job, that of a dedicated wife and mother. She worked diligently to always make a comfortable home for her family while moving to more than 22 different homes throughout the U.S. over the years.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Christine Parsons, and son-in-law, Bruce Beaulieu, of Stoddard. Her beloved grandson, Kellen Sams, preceded her in death in 2010.
Christine and Bruce thank the amazing staff at Scott Farrar of Peterborough’s Gardens Memory Care Unit for their loving, skillful, unendingly patient and incredibly compassionate care over the last four years.
Jeanne requested there be no services, so her daughter suggests celebrating Jeanne’s life by doing something special for someone you don’t know, making a donation to the American Red Cross (redcross.org) or donating to the Keene Public Library.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).