A memorial service for Jeanne Susan Conroy will be conducted on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Windham Community Chapel on Route 5 in Dummerston, Vt., with Pastor Gary DeHaas officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale. Mrs. Conroy, 69, of Monteiro Drive in Hinsdale, died on Oct. 31, 2020. To view her full obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
