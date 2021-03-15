Jeanne C. Guillet

Jeanne C. (Nickerson) Guillet, 78, of West Swanzey, passed away at home surrounded in the love of her family on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Jeanne was born in Keene on Dec. 14, 1942, the eldest daughter of Warren and Beatrice (Ballou) Greenleaf. She was a 1960 graduate of Keene High School, where she received numerous awards for her artistic talents. Jeanne continued her love of drawing for her entire life, creating many wonderful pencil sketches.
In 1961, Jeanne completed a two-year correspondence course from the Famous Artists School of Westport, Conn., and in 1962 she graduated with a two-year business degree from Bay State Academy in Boston.
During her teen years, she was very active in the Order of Rainbow for Girls, where she served as Worthy Advisor of the Keene Assembly and a N.H. Grand Officer. From 1972 to 1975, Jeanne served as Mother Advisor of the Keene Assembly and was thrilled when some 40-plus years later “her girls” still lovingly greeted her as “Mother Nick.” Jeanne was an honored recipient of the Rainbow Grand Cross of Color.
After finishing her education, she worked for Fidelity Investments in Boston until she returned to Keene to accept an office position with MPB Corporation.
Jeanne married F. Edward “Nick” Nickerson in January of 1966 and, after the birth of their son in 1968, she became a stay-at-home mom and part-time bookkeeper at the Apothecary. From 1977 to 1985, Jeanne, with the support of her husband, owned and operated Tasty Fresh Food Corp., a retail grinder shop, catering service and wholesale sandwich business, delivering in excess of 1,000 sandwiches daily to grocery markets throughout the tri-state area. She sold the business in 1985 and opened Jeannie’s Country Kettle, a small coffee shop and diner on Route 32 in Swanzey, which she operated until she and her husband acquired Stebo’s Dog House on Route 12 South and transformed it into the Swanzey Diner — “Famous Since 1988.”
When Jeanne and her husband divorced in 1998, she assumed full management of the diner, which she successfully and lovingly operated for the next 15 years. During her 35 years in business, Jeanne touched the lives of many and was respected by her customers, employees and business associates. People were her passion, and hugs her trademark! She shared that love of people by being a part of the Big Brother Big Sister organization.
Jeanne was a member of the Keene Senior Center Swingers, and her participation with this group brought her great joy.
In 2005, she was diagnosed with advanced stage-four inflammatory breast cancer that had already metastasized to the liver. Throughout her treatment she was an inspiration to everyone who knew her by maintaining a positive attitude, sheer determination and undying faith. She was determined not to let cancer dictate who she was. At the time of her death, she was a 15-year survivor! Jeanne was also a volunteer in the oncology unit at the Kingsbury Cancer Center, a part of Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene. She also participated in many of the Relay for Life events here as well.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her son, Edward Joseph “Joe” Nickerson, and his wife, Cheryl, of West Swanzey; her grandchildren: John Hope, Anthony Nickerson, Alexander Nickerson, Rebekka Hope, Nickeya Nickerson and Larissa Stevens; and her great-grandchildren: Michaela Hope and Teagan Clark. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Michaela Nickerson; and a sister, Linda Greenleaf.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Rev. Howard Underwood will hold a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. All those in attendance at the visitation and prayer service are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Jeanne’s memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
