Jeanne C. Cloutier

Jeanne C. (Rouleau) Cloutier, 87, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2022, surrounded in the love of her family at her daughter’s home in Goshen, Conn.
Her parents, Lionel and Hermance (Houde) Rouleau, welcomed their daughter, Marie Claire Jeanne D’Arc, into the world on Feb. 9, 1934, in Gardner, Mass. She grew up in Gardner and graduated from Gardner High School in 1952.
Jeanne worked for more than 20 years at the former Cheshire National Bank in Keene, first as a check printer, and later as the bank’s drive-up window teller.
In her free time, Jeanne loved to dance, and she and her husband, Arthur, never sat out a song while in a dance hall. They enjoyed polkas, square dancing and all types of ballroom dancing. She and Arthur traveled all over the world, creating photographic scrapbooks of their adventures. Following retirement, Jeanne and Arthur enjoyed volunteering at The Community Kitchen in Keene.
A self-described “knit-wit,” Jeanne was an avid and talented knitter who showcased her baby sets and blankets at a variety of craft fairs. She also enjoyed card games with family and friends, displaying a competitive spirit that earned her the nickname “Mean Jeanne from Keene.”
Jeanne was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard and St. Margaret Mary churches in Keene.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her three children: Russell A. Cloutier and his wife, Mary Beth Given, of Keene; Celeste A. Kaye and her husband, Barry, of Sharon, Mass.; and Denise M. Cloutier and her partner, Darlene Membrino, of Goshen, Conn; her grandchildren: Rachel Maguire and her husband, Rory, of Pembroke, Mass.; Stephanie Borow and her husband, Scott, of Sea Cliff, N.Y.; Jason Kaye and his partner, Erin Morrison, of East Middlebury, Vt.; and Gregory Cloutier and his fianceé, Azucena Vincello, of Hinsdale; a great-granddaughter, Allison Borow; a brother, Joseph M. Rouleau, and a sister, Rita McKellick, both of Winchendon, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Arthur L. Cloutier, on March 17, 2020; and two brothers, Roland Rouleau and Rev. Maurice Rouleau.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Burial with committal prayers will follow at 1 p.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass. All those in attendance at the visitation and funeral mass are required to wear facemasks and to maintain physical distancing requirements.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Cloutier’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
