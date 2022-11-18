Jeanne Baptista

Jeanne (Biron) Baptista, 88, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Langdon Place of Nashua.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1933, in Keene, the daughter of Bruno and Aline (Lamothe) Biron. Jeanne graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart, Paul Baptista, in 1953.
After moving many times with her husband during his military service, they moved to Westford, Mass. Jeanne worked for MIT Lincoln Labs as an accounts payable associate for 25-plus years. When they both retired, they moved to their favorite place, Sunapee.
She was a generous and fun individual who loved knitting and playing bingo and enjoyed playing Scrabble with her adult children. She was an active member of the COA and often volunteered at The Chapin Senior Center in New London.
She is survived by her three children: Dianne M. and her husband, Daniel, of Salisbury Beach, Mass.; James J. Baptista of Haverhill, Mass.; and Debra J. Baptista and her partner, Jessica, of Seabrook; a grandson, Devin P. Jopling, and his wife, Allison, and their three children; and her great-grandsons, Parker, Easton and Brody; her sister, Shirley Haywood, and her partner, Dan, a brother, Frank Biron, and his wife, Jane; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London. Burial will be in the spring.