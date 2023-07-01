Jeanette Tenney

Jeanette (Doust) Tenney passed away early on June 16, 2023, after a brief illness.
Born in Laconia on Oct. 18, 1922, she was 100 years old.
Jeanette was married three times, widowed twice and divorced once. She had seven children, and buried three, including losing her daughter Judy at 3 weeks old in the mid-1950s, and more recently her daughters Margaret and Nancy. In recent years, she also lost two of her 14 grandchildren. She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
She was first widowed in early 1954 with the unexpected death of her first husband, Stanley Smith. He was 34, and she was 32 and suddenly the single mother of four. She moved to Bellows Falls from Keene at that time, where she would marry Albert Hutchins Sr. in December 1954. She married Claude Tenney of Saxton’s River, Vt., in 1973. Claude died in July 1978.
Jeanette was a simple and resilient woman whose sense of humor seemed to get better with age. And she was tough. Besides the marriages and deaths, she survived both surgery for uterine cancer and a mastectomy for breast cancer. She dealt with congestive heart failure in her final years for well over a decade, and in January of this year she successfully weathered a bout of COVID-19.
She never complained through any of this, and was consistently cheerful and good natured, always joking with the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home, where she happily spent her last five years. She lived independently in her own home until she was 95.
She lived from 1954 on in Bellows Falls, then through the 1960s and ‘70s on Hartley Hill in Westminster. The rest of her life was spent in Rockingham, Vt., and Alstead, Walpole and finally at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, in New Hampshire.
Her last five years at Maplewood were wonderful for her. After outliving all of her friends and contemporaries, she loved having the Maplewood staff around her, and they loved her. She considered them family, enjoyed all the activities at the home, and said that’s where she wanted to die. She got her wish.
After a lifetime of taking care of others — in her 70s she joked that she was still caring for ‘old people,’ which she was — she was happy to be in a place where she didn’t have to cook or clean! She maintained a good appetite for food and life right up until the end. In fact, she showed very little cognitive or physical decline in her last years until the last week or two before her death, when she began to experience complications from kidney issues.
For many years Jeanette was a member of the Bellows Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She is survived by her children: Carolyn (Smith) Castor of Keene; Robert Smith of Bellows Falls; Sharon Hutchins Smith and her husband, Michael, of Keene; and Albert Hutchins Jr. and his wife, Patti, of Charlestown.
A graveside remembrance will be held this summer at the convenience of her children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in her memory be sent to Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.