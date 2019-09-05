Jeanette Ryder
Jeanette Ryder was born on May 23, 1946, in Keene, daughter of late Isabella (Kozlowski) and Anthony Perlowski. She was raised in Ashuelot and graduated from Thayer High School. She married Richard Ryder on Feb. 25, 1978, in Keene, they spent 41 wonderful years together.
Jeannette lived life to her fullest and was always smiling. Although she had many struggles in life she always lived life on her own terms.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Ryder of Keene; her sister, Cecilia Lofton of McLean, Va.; and her daughters, Channan Vega of Keene and Reina Vega of New Jersey; she also had a sister that passed, Helen Little of Herndon, Va.
Her family welcomes friends and family to join them in celebrating her life on Monday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monadnock Humane Society would be appreciated, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
