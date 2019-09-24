Jean Warner
Jean (Lane) Warner, 90, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. She succumbed to an abdominal cancer, discovered in 2017. She was the last of her Lane family siblings.
She was born in Perrine, Fla., and had a long career with her labor of love for helping heal others as a registered nurse. She practiced her consummate skills primarily in south Florida at the Miami Heart Institute and Hollywood Memorial Hospitals. She always told us she worked at hospitals when the nurses “ran” the floors.
As a mother she was always gentle and giving as all of her descendants would attest to.
She is survived by son, Paul McKinley (Vicki); grandson, Paul McKinley II (Katie); and twin great-grandchildren, Cael and Delaney McKinley. She is predeceased by son, David McKinley Jr., in 2008; and grandson, Richard McKinley, in 2014.
We will all miss her tender smile and calm demeanor. We will all love and cherish her until the end of time, amen.
