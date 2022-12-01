Jean Stine, 83, of Jaffrey, and formerly of Rindge and Keene, died peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation Center, with family at her bedside.
She was born in Butler, Pa., on July 25, 1939, daughter of the late John and Mary (Brown) Stine. She grew up in the area and graduated from the Butler Area Senior High School in 1957. After high school, Jean graduated from Maryville College in 1961, the first in her family to attend college. She later earned her master’s degree in social work in 1977 from Simmons College School of Social Work in Boston.
Through the years, Jean had been a social worker and a psychotherapist for Monadnock Family Services in Peterborough, Monadnock Pastoral Counseling, Partner University Associates in Psychology and at Antioch School of Counseling Psychology in Keene. She was also the conference coordinator for Friends General Conference (FGC) in Philadelphia. She was very involved in New England Yearly Meeting, and served in numerous positions within that body over the years.
Jean was a member of the Monadnock Monthly Meeting Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). When she could no longer travel to the Meetinghouse, members would worship with her at her home at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her parents, Jean is also predeceased by her uncles; her cousin, Gordon; and by many friends.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Schultz, of Rochester, N.Y.; her daughter, Jessie Schultz, of Portsmouth; their father, Robert Schultz, of Keene; her grandchildren: Benjamin Schultz of Washington, D.C.; Omen (Aeryn, Sarah) Cullinane and Abigail Cullinane, and their mother, Maeve Cullinane. As an only child, Jean’s cousins were always very important to her. She is survived by Denny and Linda Brown of Pittsburgh (Pa.); Linda and Gene Stacy of Grovesport, Ohio; Karen and Bob Schilling of Doylestown, Pa.; and Ronnie and Jeanie Brown of Newton, N.J.
A Memorial Meeting for Worship in Thanksgiving for the Grace of God, as shown in the life of Jean, will be held on the Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2023, at the Monadnock Quaker Meeting, 3 Davidson Road, Jaffrey, and her burial will take place in the Monadnock Meeting Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please contact her son Stephen for details if you would like to attend at sschultzmd92@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jean’s honor to the Monadnock Friends Meeting, 3 Davidson Road, Jaffrey NH 03452.
