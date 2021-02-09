Jean S. Watson

Jean Schermerhorn Watson, of Keene, died on Feb. 5, 2021, after a brief illness, at the age of 93.
Jean is survived by her son, Douglas, of Francestown; her daughter, Amy, of Keene; and her granddaughter, Amanda, of Walpole. She is predeceased by her husband, Hugh Watson; and her sister, Frances Sherley.
A graduate of Glens Falls (N.Y.) High School, Jean received her bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College. Her professional career centered on public library services. As a tireless volunteer, she gave her time and effort to church, hospital, cultural and social causes.
Family and friends remember her as a warm-hearted, enthusiastic and imaginative person who was devoted to family and committed to the well-being of others.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are asked to offer prayers of thanksgiving for her life at a place of worship of their choice.
To view an online memorial and to send a message of condolence for family, please visit www.rand-wilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.