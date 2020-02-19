Jean S. Cheney
Jean Sylvia (Lambert) Cheney, 82, a resident of Keene and Punta Gorda, Fla., died on Feb. 10, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Jean was born on Feb. 19, 1937, in Windsor, Vt., to her proud parents, Alfred and Ruth (Ladeau) Lambert. Raised in Claremont, Jean graduated from Stevens High School with the class of 1955. She went on to graduate from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1958, having earned her RN diploma.
On Sept. 5, 1959, in Claremont, Jean married Joseph Cheney. After marrying, they moved to Keene, where they raised their four children. They enjoyed 47 wonderful years together until Joe’s passing in 2006.
Jean loved and treasured family. When her children were born, she put aside her nursing career to devote herself to her young and growing family. Eventually, Jean put her nursing cap back on and for many years she cared for her children by day and then worked as a nurse in the evenings. A devoted and loving mother at home, at work she had the same devotion, providing nursing care, kindness, comfort and compassion to many who sought treatment at the offices of Dr. Charlie Schofield, Dr. Frank Carter, Dr. John Hosmer, Dr. Gary Shapiro, Dr. Doug Keene and Dr. Chris LaRocca. After retiring, she and Joe became snowbirds, finding, and then relocating to, Punta Gorda, Fla., for the winter months. This is a community they loved and felt very at home in.
Not one to sit still after retirement, Jean was involved in many endeavors. She volunteered at the Gulf Pointe Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla. She enjoyed knitting, providing countless hats, mittens, scarves and sweaters to warm the hearts and bodies of her family members, friends and to donate to charitable organizations. She also enjoyed quilting and made many beautiful, hand-sewn quilts. These included quilts that she made early in her retirement for her grandchildren, which were intended as a future wedding gift to them. Jean enjoyed socializing with her wide group of friends, loved a good book, played golf, bridge and a mean game of cribbage!
Summers in Keene were filled with activities centered around her family and friends. When she was in New Hampshire, she rarely missed an opportunity to gather with family in support of someone who was participating in cheerleading, baseball, basketball, softball, soccer, hockey, school concerts, equestrian events or dance performances. She attended, cheered, encouraged and showed her devotion. While in Florida during the winters, she was aware of scheduled events and always made contact to ensure that each participant felt her love and support. Jean also enjoyed golfing and playing bridge with her friends in Keene.
After Joe’s passing, Jean was fortunate to meet and eventually marry James Caverly. They married on Aug. 28, 2011, in Gladwin, Mich. Through her marriage to Jimmy, Jean gained his five children and their respective families, with whom she enjoyed a special relationship.
Jean was predeceased by her parents; her first and second husbands; her sister, Deanna Vertone; and granddaughter, Amber Colburn.
Jean is survived and will be remembered lovingly by her four children: daughter Lisa Cheney of Keene; daughter Susan Lyman and her husband, Bruce, of Marlborough; her son, Jay Cheney, and his wife, Carol, of Hopkinton, Mass.; and her daughter, Jill Stubbs, and her husband, Rodney, of Swanzey.
Jean was blessed with cherished grandchildren: Erin Braley of Swanzey;, Jeffrey Lyman and his wife, Jeanetta, of Rindge; Jessica Cumings and her husband, Jeffrey, of Marlborough; Jennifer Ellis and her fiance, Bobby Ward, of Gilsum; Malcolm Cheney of Peacham, Vt.; Charlotte Cheney of Boston; Maggie Cheney of Hopkinton, Mass.; Errin Stubbs of Swanzey; and Hollie Fryklund and her husband, Jeremy, of Medford, Wis.
Jean’s blessings continued when she became “GG” to her “Greats”: Nicole Braley, Max Braley, Chelsea Cumings, Cameron Cumings, Aaliyah Howard, Bella Stoddard, Jordyn Fryklund, Jayda Fryklund, Theo Fryklund and Eila Fryklund.
Jean is also survived by Jimmy’s children: Mary Ellen and her husband, Tom; Susan; Marjorie and her husband, Todd; Laurie and her husband, Rob; and Jamie; as well as their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Vertone of Claremont; her sister-in-law, Jackie Zack, of Bedford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Jean will also be missed by her many close friends in her New Hampshire and Florida communities.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held in Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda, Fla. In addition, a Mass of Christian burial will be held in Keene. Details will be announced at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, N.H. Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 02110; or to the charity of your choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
