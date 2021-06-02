Jean R. (Holmes) Green (1938-2021), of Stoddard, died peacefully at home on May 28, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was the daughter of George Holmes Sr. and Anita Billiel Holmes Ward. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald. She is survived by her three children: her son, Alan, and his wife, Shirley, of Riverton, Conn.; and her daughters, Brenda and Shelley, of Stoddard; her grandson, Derek, and his wife, Brianna; her granddaughter, Kristen, and her husband, Jake; her granddaughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Dave; her granddaughters: Emily, Hannah, Grace and Sarah; and her great-grandchildren: Timothy, Benjamin, Henry, Elliot and Raelin. She is also survived by her sisters: Judy, Pat, Linda and Cheryl; and her brothers: George Jr., Leslie and Norman. Her brother, Gary, and her sisters, Sheila and Fay, predeceased her.
As Jean wished there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Stoddard Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 268, Stoddard NH 03464; or Home, Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 — please designate the Hospice unit for the donation.
