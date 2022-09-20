Jean Marilyn Bolewski

Jean Marilyn (Miller) Bolewski, 83, of Winchester, passed due to COVID-related complications on Sept. 8, 2022.
Jean was the youngest daughter of Charles Miller and Mary Miller of Swanzey. She is survived by her sister, Marlene Miller, and her wife, Patricia Stoodley, of Marlborough; her son, Steven Bolewski, and his wife, Robin, of Skaneateles N.Y., and their children, Jacob Bolewski, Ross Bolewski, Grace Bolewski and Faith Bolewski; her son, Erich Bolewski, and his wife, Rikki, of Winchester, and their children, Anneliese Bolewski and Caden Bolewski; and her grandchildren from her recently deceased son, Gregory Bolewski, Blake Bolewski and Greyson Bolewski; and Drew Bolewski and his wife, Shannon, and their children, Jean’s three great-grandsons.
Jean lived with her husband, Hans Bolewski, in Swanzey until his passing in November 2015. Hans and Jean worked together in the family restaurant, The Alps, in Swanzey until its closing in 1997, after which they both worked at Hannaford’s in Keene.
Jean loved gardening, birdwatching and, most of all, stacking cordwood. She prided herself in how quickly and neatly she could stack a cord of firewood.
There will be a public gathering of remembrance at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, and in celebration of Jean’s love of feeding people, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to The Community Kitchen, Inc., P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431 (https://thecommunitykitchen.org/donate/)