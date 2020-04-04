Jean Marie McKenna
Jean Marie (Magilligan) McKenna, of Harrisville, formerly from Massapequa, Long Island, N.Y., was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the home of her paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence P.A. Magilligan, on May 15, 1929. She passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home, in hospice care surrounded by her daughters and family.
Jean was the daughter of Lawrence E. and Rosemary E.(McLaughlin) Magilligan. She graduated from St. Boniface School in Sea Cliff, N.Y., and Sea Cliff High School, where she was a member of the varsity basketball team. She attended Pace College in New York, where she was a member of the undefeated fencing team and the cheerleading squad. She was employed at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, the Liberia Mining Co. in New York and Sperry Gyroscope Co. on Long Island.
She had lived in Massapequa after her marriage to James F. McKenna in 1951 at St. Boniface Church, Sea Cliff, N.Y., and was a homemaker for their eight children, before resuming her college education as a middle-aged drop in. She received an associate degree in mathematics from Nassau Community College, a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Molloy College in Rockville Center, a master’s degree in special education from Keene State College, followed by many graduate computer science courses. She was a math and AP computer science teacher for Berner High/Massapequa High School, which she enjoyed for 23½ years before her retirement in 1995. She was active in all the high school extracurricular activities.
They moved to Harrisville after her retirement, having spent summers and vacations there since 1961. They spent winters at their condo in Indian Beach, N.C.
Jean was a communicant at St, Martin’s church, Amityville, N.Y., St. Denis church in Harrisville, the Divine Mercy Parish in Peterborough, and St. Egbert’s church, Morehead City, N.C. She was an avid golfer at Monadnock Country Club in Peterborough. She was a member of MCC Women’s Golf, where she served as president for two years, and was active on many committees. She was active in the Harrisville Pond Association for a few years, where she served on the board of directors. She raised public awareness for Harrisville Pond neighbors for “protection of maintaining water quality and the protection of natural beauty and the scenic qualities which are critical attributes of the state.” Jean enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, teaching water skiing, sailing, canoeing, kayaking and ice skating. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was a lung cancer survivor (as a non-smoker) after surgery at age 71.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, James, after celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Survivors include five sons: Timothy Scott and his wife, Peri, of Jamaica Plain, Mass., Stephen Kelly and his wife, Laura, of Silver Spring, Md., Brian John of Asheville, N.C., David James and his wife, Tami, of Aspen, Colo., and Shaun Lawrence and his wife Cathy, of Dedham, Mass.; three daughters: Colleen of Amityville, N.Y., Megan Kathleen of Massapequa, Park N.Y., and Erin Aileen Boomgaard and her husband, George, of Amityville, N.Y.; 19 grandchildren, Ari, Tobin, Noah, Hannah, Clay, Jonathan, Bethany, Carrie, Eric, Adam, Sean, Nina, Hope, Rosemary, Luke, Zachary, Austin, Nick and Joe; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Asher, Harrison, James and Massimo; and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence P. Magilligan, and his wife, Medy, of Winter Springs, Fla. She was predeceased by a younger sister, Rita Butler, and her husband, Roy Butler, of Ormond Beach, Fla., her sister, Patricia, and her husband, Martin P. Dray, of Smithtown, N.Y., and her daughter-in-law, Lani McKenna. She maintained lively and personal interests in the lives and pursuits of all her loving family members.
Donations in the memory of Jean McKenna can be made to Standup2Cancer, Monadnock Country Club, Divine Mercy Building Fund or any charity of your choice.
