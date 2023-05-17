Jean Marie (Gay) Ostrowski passed away on May 15, 2023, at Springfield Hospital.
Jean Marie Gay was born on Dec. 18, 1926, the third child in a family of eight children from Gageville, Vt. Jean was the daughter of R.L. Gay Sr. and Marguerite Harrington Gay. In 1961, she married Edward Stanley Ostrowski of North Walpole, where they resided with Edward’s dad, John Bartholemew Ostrowski. In 1963 Jean gave birth to John “Jack” Ostrowski in Bellows Falls. Her family included Jack and Lisa Ostrowski and their daughter, Jenna Marie, and Matthew Blanchard; and son, Joshua, and Christina Ostrowski, son, Ryan Ostrowski, and granddaughter, Siena Marie Ostrowski.
She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Gay II and Richard Gay, of Gageville, Vt.
Jean was predeceased by her sisters, Nancy (John) Sullivan, of Gageville, Vt.; Anne (John) Curtin of Phoenix, Ariz.; Helen (Jim) Hurley of New York; and Gloria (Chuck) Quinn of Essex. Jean had the joyful blessing of several nieces and nephews.
Jean graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1944 and went to work for Gay’s Express, H.P. Hood Company of Bellows Falls and worked with her brother at Gay’s Fuel Service for more than 25 years as their first secretary. She enjoyed her work there.
Jean loved to keep up her large garden with Edward and his dad, Bartholemew Ostrowski, as well as cook for her family at their home in North Walpole. Many meals were prepared by Jean of venison, fresh trout, asparagus, homegrown vegetables and pies. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her family.
There will be calling hours on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Drewsville.
