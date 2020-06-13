Jean M. Fontaine
A mass of Christian burial for Jean M. Fontaine, 91, of Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Stoddard, who passed away on March 9, 2020, will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the services. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we are requesting that all those in attendance please maintain the six-foot physical distancing as well as to wear masks. Thank you for your cooperation with these protocols.
