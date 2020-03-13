Jean M. Fontaine
The family matriarch, Jean M. Fontaine, 91, of Forest Avenue, Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Stoddard, passed away peacefully at her home in Swanzey with her family at her side on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Her parents, Walter D. and Dorothy (Lewellyn) Scott welcomed their daughter into the world on June 14, 1928, in Holden, Mass. She grew up in Holden and following her high school graduation, Jean attended the former Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in Keene, graduating in September 1949.
It was during this time that Jean met and fell in love with Lionel “Pete” Fontaine. They were married on Oct. 29, 1949, and shared 40 wonderful years together, raising six children, until his sudden passing in June 1990.
In October 1949, Jean received her license as a registered nurse. She worked for the City of Keene as a visiting nurse for two years, and later in 1952, with her love of babies, Jean truly enjoyed her responsibility as a nurse in the labor and delivery room at the Elliot Community Hospital, transitioning to the Cheshire Medical Center when the hospital relocated to Court Street.
Upon her retirement from the hospital in 1970, Jean still longed to help others in her capacity as a nurse. She joined the staff at Keene State College Health Services, working the night shift, eventually becoming head nurse for the department. While at the college, Jean completed a nurse practitioner program at the University of Massachusetts — Amherst, receiving her licensure in New Hampshire in the fall of 1983.
Jean retired from the health services at Keene State College in June 1990. Following her husband’s passing shortly thereafter, Jean return to work in the maternity department at the Keene Clinic.
She had as special love for watching hummingbirds and would sit in her chair by the window, enjoying their splendor. She also loved flowers of all kinds.
Jean is survived by her six children: Joyce Wood and her fiance, Fred MacKenzie of Swanzey; Jim Fontaine and his fiancee, Dawn Brousard, of Sullivan; John Fontaine and his wife, Laura, of Westmoreland; Jerry Fontaine and his wife, Olive, of Surprise, Ariz.; Judy Thomas and her husband, Roger, of Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; Jeffrey Fontaine of Toledo, Ohio; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her great-granddaughter, Hannah, whom she shared a special bond with because they celebrated the same birthday. Jean is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Theresa Murdough, Cecile Chickering and Frances Fontaine, all of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Pete; a sister-in-law, Grace Rioux; and her brothers-in-law, William Rioux, Edward Fontaine, Albert Fontaine, Stanley Chickering and Raymond Murdough.
A mass of Christian burial and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held at a date and time to be announced. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Fontaine’s memory to: the Tribute Program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
