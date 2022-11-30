Jean Louise (Carter) Wilder, 87, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Nov. 23, 2022, at Mission Oaks Memory Care in Oxford, Fla.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on June 19, 1935, and raised by her grandparents, Grace and Claud Turner. She married Richard A. Wilder on Nov. 12, 1955. They had two children, Nancy (Victor) St. Pierre of Charlestown and David (Lysa) Wilder of The Villages, Fla.
She leaves behind her children; a sister, Barbara Baird, of Jaffrey; a cousin, Craig (Julie) Turner, of Connecticut; her grandchildren: Stephanie (Andrew) Connell, Heather Wellington, Justin (Jackie) Wilder and Patrick (Grace) St. Pierre; and her great-grandchildren: Jazelle, Dylan, Xander, Pierce, Jordyn, Preston, Parker, Reid, Becca, Sloane, Jack, Kristina and Jonah.
She is predeceased by her husband; a brother, Sunny Carter; and a granddaughter, Hillary St. Pierre.
She loved her family, camping at White Lake State Park, Disney World and golf cart rides around The Villages. She will be forever remembered for her chocolate chip cookies.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. A family burial will be held at a later date.
