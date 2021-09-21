Jean L. Hampsey, 83, of Jaffrey, died at Summerhill in Peterborough on Sept. 15, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jean was born in Peterborough on Nov. 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Charles and Hattie (Record) Letourneau. Jean was a charter member of Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey, graduating in 1955. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Regis College in 1959 and her Masters of Education from Keene State College in 1961. On Aug. 13, 1960, Jean married Bernard J. Hampsey. They were a devoted couple for the next 61 years.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Jaffrey and Communicant of Saint Patrick Catholic Church. For more than 50 years, she was the organist at Saint Patrick. She also taught music at Saint Patrick School. For 35 years, Jean worked alongside her dear friend, Pat Wheeler, at Sandbox Nursery School in Jaffrey. She was the organist at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge for 20 years.
Jean loved living on Thorndike Pond and photographing sunrises, wildlife and the changing seasons. While a proud French-Canadian, Jean developed a special interest in Ireland, travelling there 21 times with Bernie. Over several years, Jean researched the history of the Hampsey family, tracing their roots to Cookstown, County Tyrone.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Bernie; her children: Erin Hampsey of Keene; Kevin Hampsey of Jaffrey; and Charles Hampsey (Maureen Horan) of New York; her grandchildren: Maureen Bishop, Keegan O’Hern, Logan Hampsey, Meghan Hampsey, Carolyn Hampsey, and Liam Hampsey; her sister, Ann Royce; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
As written in Jean’s high school yearbook: “To know her was to love her.”
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at noon in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to the Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461; or to St. Patrick Parish, 87 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452. To share memories, photographs and condolences with Jean’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
